Rwanda: Five Guidelines to Adhere to As Car Free Day Returns

14 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Ministry of Sports on Saturday, September 12, announced that Car Free Day exercises will resume effective with September 20, months after the initiative was halted due to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like all sports activities that bring together large gatherings, the Car Free Day was suspended in March.

The Car Free Day initiative was launched in 2016 as a monthly event before turning bimonthly in 2018. Participants of the physical mass sports engage in walking, running, stretching and cycling. On that day, movements of vehicles in some parts of the City of Kigali are restricted.

Here are five guidelines that participants of the returned Car Free Day exercises should observe;

1. Symptomatic people restricted

According to the Ministry of Sports, people who have symptoms of Covid-19 are not allowed to participate in Car Free Day, a move aimed at preventing any possible spread of the Virus.

The symptoms include flu, headache, sneezing, cold, and fever among others.

2. Face mask before and after exercising

The ministry has urged participants to put on their face masks properly before and after exercises.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), wearing a face mask while in high intensity sport activities may cause difficulty breathing, the reason those in sports have been advised to wear them before and after the exercises.

3. Physical distancing

While exercising, people taking part in Car Free Day are urged to keep two meters of physical distance between each other so as to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

4. Sanitisation

Participants of Car Free Day are also urged to carry with them hand sanitisers.

Since March when the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Rwanda, regular hand-washing and use of hand sanitiser has been one of the strongly recommended practices that combat the pandemic.

5. No mass gathering

Participants of the physical exercises in Car Free Day have been warned not to exercise in groups, a practice that could potentially lead to the spread of Covid-19 if one member of a given group has the virus.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.