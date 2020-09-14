East Africa: Uganda, Tanzania Presidents Sign Pact to Commission 1,445 KM East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline

13 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Uganda and Tanzania presidents have signed a pact to commission 1,445 km East African crude oil Pipeline.T

Tanzania President Magufulu Pombe said the project will see that Tanzania makes more than USD 3.24 billion and see the creation of over 18,000 jobs.

"Under this project Tanzannia will have 1145km which will see the creation of more than 18,000 jobs while Uganda will utilize the rest of t," said Magufuli.

The agreement on the pipeline construction will also see that the project will see that sections of Uganda such as Congo area access oil that will also benefit other East Africa regions such as Kenya and Burundi.

"So many pars of Uganda already have oil and this project will also strengthen our relationship with other East African states.

Uganda discovered oil reserves in 2006 and needs the planned 1,445-km East African Crude Oil Pipeline to be in place to start commercial production.

The pipeline is estimated to cost USD3.5 billion where the state announced that the project would take three years for its completion.

The announcement by the two states comes after Uganda and Total collaborated to see the construction of the crude pipeline.

"I am glad that Total and other companies licenced in the country are taking bold steps to quickly commence the production of petroleum," President Museveni said on September 12.

Total is the major shareholder in Uganda's oilfields.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.