Kenya: Isiolo County Helps Blind Woman After 'Nation' Highlights Her Plight

The Isiolo County government has donated foodstuffs to a blind mother of two whose husband was attacked and seriously injured by criminals.

This comes days after the Nation highlighted her plight.

It was a sigh of relief for Emily Wanja from Kiwanjani who has been at the mercy of her neighbours as her ailing husband, Douglas Mithika, cannot provide for her and their two children.

And following the Nation story, Ms Wanja received a donation of maize flour, rice, wheat flour, sugar and cooking oil.

"I am so happy for the county's donation because I will not be a bother to my neighbours who have been giving us food," said an elated Ms Wanja.

Build a house

County Special Programmes Chief Officer Abdia Dabaso said Governor Mohamed Kuti has committed himself to assist the woman purchase a piece of land and build a house for her.

While lauding the neighbours for supporting the disabled mother, Ms Dabaso said the county government will ensure that her ailing husband is taken back to hospital for a thorough check-up.

"The food rations will take the family for about two months and we will help her husband access better medical services so that we see if he can improve and get back on his feet," said Ms Dabaso.

She reiterated the county government's commitment towards assisting vulnerable families in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and further appealed to residents to share information on very needy cases for assistance by her office.

The department also donated two bales of wheat flour, 50 kilogrammes of rice and 30 kilos of sugar to the neighbours who have been assisting the blind woman.

Attacked by criminals

The woman's husband was reportedly attacked by criminals on the night of July 12, 2020 and was left lying unconscious by the roadside near their home. He suffered severe head injuries.

After staying in hospital for a month, he was discharged but could neither speak nor get back on his feet to provide for his family, forcing the wife, who has no source of income, to start begging neighbours for help.

Three weeks ago, the family was thrown out of their single-roomed house over rent arrears that had accumulated for some months, forcing the woman to seek shelter with one of her friends.

The 24-year-old mother, unable to attend to her ailing husband, appealed to one of his relatives to take him in as she, together with the children, are temporarily being housed by her friend.

"I will be so happy if the county moves with speed and helps my husband get back on his feet," Ms Wanja said.

Neighbours thanked the county government for coming to Ms Wanja's aid.

"The food is of great help to Ms Wanja and we ask the county to assist her husband so that we see if his condition can improve," Ms Belinda Karambu, a neighbour, said.