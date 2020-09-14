Kenya: Posta Rangers Players to Smile All the Way to the Bank

Posta Rangers players will smile all the way to the bank after the parastatal body cleared all salary arrears owed to the playing unit and technical bench for the past six months.

The club chairman John Tonui, confirmed to Nation Sport that the money has been availed by the government and the past six months of suffering and hunger will now be a thing of the past.

Tonui added that the club is now only focusing on starting preparations for the next league season in earnest, saying they are targeting the league title.

"It has been a tough six months but it is good to know that it affected many parastatals and not us alone. We want to thank the government for disbursing the money and next week they will get their pay so that they can concentrate in preparing for next season," Tonui told Nation Sport.

On transfers, the official said the club is finalising the signing of Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oalo as it targets to reinforce its attack before the league kicks-off.

"We have agreed to sign Oalo so as to bolster our squad and we will have him sign and get unveiled on Monday. With the financial stability we are ready for the next season. Oalo is a young player who will partner with Okare (Ezekiel) upfront to hunt goals for us as he will get a lot of playing time here compared to Gor Mahia," added Tonui.

Tonui also assured Oalo of a bright future since the previous players at the mailmen camp have performed better in their new clubs.

The club has been home to Yanga custodian Farouk Shikalo, Red Arrows goalkeeper Duncan Otieno, Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who plays for Ethiopian giants St Georges and former Tusker striker, Timothy Otieno, who joined Napsa in the Zambian Premier League just last week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Tonui revealed that apart from Oalo, the club has signed Juma Hamisi from Western Stima and Timothy Otieno from Chemelil Sugar.

"We just needed three players to reinforce our squad this transfer window," he added.

Oalo confirmed that he will travel to Nairobi on Monday from Kisumu to seal the move, saying he has decided to leave Gor Mahia due to non-payment of salaries. Oalo joined K'Ogalo at the beginning of last season.

"Apart from not getting enough playing time, Gor paid salaries to players selectively and I have always not been paid. That is why i have decided to quit," he said