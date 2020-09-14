Kenya: Home Golfer Peter Muiru Wins in Nyahururu

Home golfer Peter Muiru made full use of his home course advantage to claim the overall title in the 2020 edition of the Annual Talitha Kum Children's Home Charity tournament at the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club course over the weekend.

During the event sponsored by Fr Nicholas Kamau and Melrot Wines and Spirit limited, Muiru started well sinking three birdies at the second, fifth and seventh holes against four bogeys for an excellent 25 points in the first nine.

He however collected three double-bogeys at the back nine for 16 points and a total of 41 points which was all the same good enough for the overall title.

Finishing second was Chege Macharia, who beat the handicap four, Cyrus Lwenyi on countback with 39 points, despite making a number of bogeys and a scratch at the 12th. On the other hand, Lwenyi threw away a two under par 22 points lead in the first nine to eventually finish third, losing the runner up position to Macharia on countback.

Taking the ladies prize was Susan Hiuko with 37 points and the guest winner was Fr Wilfred Mwaura from Ruiru Sports Club, who carded 34 points. The nines went to Edmund Ndegwa on 22 and Sammy Wambugu also with 22 points. Over Sh200,000 was raised during the event, and will be used to support the needy children of Talitha Kum.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, Sam Muchiri won the May Monthly Mug sponsored by David Kagunda. The handicap 18 Muchiri carded nett 66 to win by one shot from Sam Mutethia, with Francis Mathenge, on nett 68, finishing third, but after beating the veteran Major General Peter Waweru on countback.

Kenya Railway Golf Club's George "Piga Mingi" Wakaba was at his best as he posted nett 67, playing off handicap 11, to emerge as the best guest, winning well ahead of Nyeri's George Kiguta, who posted nett 73.

Ben Muthiora and Mohamed Kassam won the nines on 33 and 32 nett respectively.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, the June Mug and Ladies September Pendant, sponsored by Kericho Gold and Aharub Khatrui was won by the long hitting Charles Rob, a son of retired Kenya Navy general Anthony Rob.

Charles posted nett 71 to claim the A division by a shot from veteran Dominic Makau, with junior golfer Nathan Ngweno finishing third on 73 nett.

In B or second division, George Thama shot nett 70 to beat Sammy Kamau and Aly Jamal by one shot as Ijaz Sheikh on 69 nett clinched the C division title, ahead of Niran Hirani on 72 nett.

Finishing third on 73 was Tony Wanyama, while the D division winner was Aydan Jamal on 75 with Charles Rob also claiming the gross title with his five over par 76 gross.

It was easy sailing for Hilda Mugure in the ladies section after she posted nett 69 to win the Silver Division title ahead of Alyssa Jamal and former club chairman Christine Ockotch on nett 73.

In the Bronze section, Farida Saeed posted nett 74 to win by one shot from Suhas Gudka and Lena Breitner , with Hilda Mugure becoming the Pendant winner on nett 69, while Christine Ockotch was the best putter with 28 putts. A field of 105 players participated in the event.

At Ruiru Sports Club, James Olulu carded nett 66 to win the Monthly Mug as Dr Samuel Otieno emerged the men winner after posting nett 68, beating Jacob Kambo by one shot.

In the ladies section, Catherine Gitonga beat Sophie Mbochi on countback with nett 66, with Nyambura Magochi just two shots behind in third place.

The two nines went to Joseph Mutugi on 33 and Kenneth Waruingi, who carded 32 nett and Martin Murigi emerging the best guest on 69 nett. Club champion Chris Andrea, still playing off handicap two, shot three over par 75 to claim the gross title.

At Kakamega Sports Club, the Mothly Mug was won by Dr Irene Ashioya with an impressive score of nett 71, with James Mundia winning the gross on 87 gross. The men's title went to Robert Osangale on 73, one shot better than Sanjiv Walia. Irene Ashioya also won the handicap 16 to 36 category with 71 ahead of Shabanji Opukah on 74 nett.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Joshua Mwangi carded an excellent score of 42 points made up of 18 points in the first nine and a brilliant back nine score of 24 to beat men winner John Barorot on countback in the Stableford competition.

The handicap 10 Barorot started with 22 points at the front nine and 20 at the back nine to also finish on 42 points. Taking the ladies title was Grace Waiganjo with 40 points, as Steve Orinda, playing off handicap five, claimed the junior title after posting 40 points.

'Piga mingi'

The Seniors title went to Nelius Kariuki with 35 points and the guest winner was J.M. Kivuva with an amazing high score of 45 points which include a 24 points at the back nine.

At Limuru Country Club, George Ngaruiya beat a field of 107 players with a fine score of 42 points to claim the overall title during the Limuru Country Club Restaurant Opener tournament, where Alex Karanja also

on 42 points was the men winner.

Taking the ladies prize with a score of 35 points was Janeta Mwangi, a great supporter of girl caddie golfers in the country.

Meanwhile, taking the nines were Mwangi Gitonga on 23 points and P.S. Giddie who carded 21 points.

The going was not however smooth for Paul Waweru, playing off handicap 13, as he could only managed 19 points to rightfully win the "Best Effort" prize commonly known as "Piga Mingi".