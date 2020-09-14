Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya's Tally Rises to 36,157 as 188 More Get Infected

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya grew by 188 on Sunday to reach 36,157, about seven months since the first one was announced on March 13.

It is believed that the virus originated in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

In the daily update on Sunday on the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe said 3,092 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 497,652.

CS Kagwe further announced in a statement that there were 296 more recoveries, 28 of the them at home and 268 in hospital, raising the total to 23,067

He said the virus had killed three more patients in the last 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 622.

CS Kagwe said the youngest new patient was two years old and the oldest 78, and that male patients were 149 in number and female patients 39. All but five of the patients were foreigners living in the country.

In terms of case distribution by county, Mombasa toppled Nairobi for the first time in weeks to lead with 43 new cases.

Then came Turkana with 29, Trans Nzoia with 27, the capital city with 23 and Kiambu with 10.

Nakuru and Kajiado recorded seven cases each, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi and Embu five each, Kisumu, Kericho and Taita Taveta four each, Kitui, Nyeri, Laikipia and Meru two each, and Narok, Machakos, Lamu, Samburu, Tharaka-Nithi, Garissa and Kakamega one each.