Malawi: Fisd Restores Water Supply At Bingu National Stadium

12 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

FISD Limited, a Malawian company that also sponsors the FISD Challenge Cup, has embarked on a very important project that will see Bingu National Stadium accessing free portable water.

The country's biggest stadium has had no water for a considerable period of time as it was failing to foot its water bills besides electricity bills.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, courted the company on the problem and FISD Limited never hesitated to come in with help in a project that will cost between 50 and 100 million Kwacha.

On Thursday, the project was launched and all is going on very well.

An official from FISD Limited, Jack Kujaliwa, told journalists that as a Malawian company, this was one way of serving Malawians.

"When the minister contacted us some time back, we told him we would do a study. We had two options; either to tap water from Lingadzi River or just drill water from within.

"We discovered it was easier to drill it right there. We will install solar panels and a pump and connect the water to all the pipes that were put in place at the facility," explained Kujaliwa.

FISD Limited is a company that deals in irrigation and other farming technologies.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.