Malawi: Fisd Restores Water Supply At Bingu National Stadium

FISD Limited, a Malawian company that also sponsors the FISD Challenge Cup, has embarked on a very important project that will see Bingu National Stadium accessing free portable water.

The country's biggest stadium has had no water for a considerable period of time as it was failing to foot its water bills besides electricity bills.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, courted the company on the problem and FISD Limited never hesitated to come in with help in a project that will cost between 50 and 100 million Kwacha.

On Thursday, the project was launched and all is going on very well.

An official from FISD Limited, Jack Kujaliwa, told journalists that as a Malawian company, this was one way of serving Malawians.

"When the minister contacted us some time back, we told him we would do a study. We had two options; either to tap water from Lingadzi River or just drill water from within.

"We discovered it was easier to drill it right there. We will install solar panels and a pump and connect the water to all the pipes that were put in place at the facility," explained Kujaliwa.

FISD Limited is a company that deals in irrigation and other farming technologies.

