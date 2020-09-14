Kenya: Kiyeng Stuns World Champ Chepkoech in Berlin

13 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng edged out World champion Beatrice Chepkoech for the first time in three years to win the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the ISTAF Berlin meeting on Sunday.

The two Kenyans went head-to-head at the last water jump, but Kiyeng, the 2015 World champion, appeared to slow down but paced the Continental Cup champion on the last bend to home straight to chalk a world lead time of nine minutes and 06.14 seconds.

Kiyeng last beat Chepkoech during the 2017 Doha leg of the Diamond League before turning on style to win the silver leg of the World Athletics Tour in the German capital three years later.

Chepkoech, the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, returned a season best time of 9:10.07, while Marusa Mismas from Slovakia set a new national record of 9:20.68 for third place.

Another Kenyan Mercy Chepkirui clocked 9:45.70 for ninth place.

Laura Muir of Britain improved her World lead time with a comfortable 3:57.40 victory in the women's 1,500m, beating fellow countrywoman Laura Weightman, who chalked personal best 4:00.09 for second.

Jessica Hull pulled an Asian and national record of 4:00.42 for third.

