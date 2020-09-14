South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 649 793 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

13 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 649 793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 579 new cases identified.

Case Data

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 September 2020Percentage total

Eastern Cape8741513,5

Free State418756,4

Gauteng21514033,1

KwaZulu-Natal11638917,9

Limpopo141832,2

Mpumalanga257504,0

North West272194,2

Northern Cape133912,1

Western Cape10843116,7

Unknown00,0

Total649793100,0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 918 478 with 15 692 new tests conducted since the last report

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 20 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 447.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 577 906 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%

ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal RecoveriesActive Cases

Eastern Cape3047828421526

Free State8172760613452

Gauteng391819076120461

KwaZulu-Natal24071063997583

Limpopo25813313612

Mpumalanga46624401883

North West310216735236

Northern Cape165101963030

Western Cape40591007153657

National1544757790656440

