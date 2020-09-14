Malawi: Kazako Hails Chakwera As 'Man of His Words'

12 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Esnath Kalawe

Lilongwe — Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako Thursday praised President Lazarus Chakwera alongside his Vice President, Saulos Chilima for availing himself in Parliament to answer concerns from Members of Parliament pertaining to State of National Address (SONA), fulfilling his promise that he respects rule of law.

Malawians were waiting anxiously to witness Chakwera's fulfilling his promise that he would appear in parliament to respond questions.

In political history Chakwera has become the second President to answer questions from MP's accompanied by his vice president since Malawi incepted democracy.

The first to appear was former President, Bakili Muluzi who only appeared once during his tenure of office.

The development has motivated many people saying under the leadership President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance, he would surely help Malawi to move forward, in the right direction where many Malawians will thrive.

Kazako hailed Chakwera as a man of his words saying this is just a beginning of fulfilling his promises to Malawians during Tonse Alliance government.

"We have seen for the first time the President appearing in Parliament after many years. We have always been saying we are a new government we have come with new mission, new vision and new developments. This is Tonse Alliance government is exactly doing what will be happening in future," he echoed.

Kazako assured that this was just a preamble; people would get used as President would be coming and so many things would be happening in this country.

"Corruption levels will go very low because we are working very hard and shortly we shall see people restore new resources and getting convicted, so many things will be happening," the Minister said.

Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa noted that Chakwera's response did not convince them, the way he tackled the questions did not meet their expectations.

"The President did not clarify much, his explanation have fall short of information, he did not tackle all questions, maybe through Minister of Finance and they will properly explain some of these concerns when the Minister will be presenting the budget," he noted.

