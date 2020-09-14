Malawi: Zomba and Machinga to Benefit From Climate Resilience Project

12 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Chimwemwe Mphande

Machinga — Government through Environmental Affairs Department is rolling out a two year Transformational Adaptation to Climate project in Machinga and Zomba Districts.

In Machinga, the project will be implemented in Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kawinga, Chamba and Mchinguza while in Zomba it will target communities from Mkumbira, Malemia and Kuntumanji areas.

The two year project is expected to benefit 2,000 and 3,000 households from Machinga and Zomba respectively.

Director of Environmental Affairs, Tawonga Mbale Luka during the inception meeting on Thursday said the project intends to sustain gains the two districts registered through the previous implemented climate proofing and adopt projects.

"The project is a building on from Climate Proofing and Adapt Projects. This one is basically trying to enhance resilience of communities and ecological systems from the effects of climate change," she said.

Luka said US$1,499,000 from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) would be used to implement the project in the two districts.

The Director added that the project results was to see vulnerable communities having an improved ecosystem and are able to scale up climate resilient infrastructures on their own.

Environmental District Officer (EDO), Jarvis Mwenechanya welcomed the project saying it would help the district to build the capacity of its structures.

"The project will support the communities with infrastructure development that will assist in safeguarding food security, nutrition, and household income.

"It will contribute to several national policies and strategies in the resiliency sector for example the agricultural policy and agriculture food security national resilience strategy," he said.<

