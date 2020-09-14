Malawi: Government to Recruit Health Workers

12 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lameck Kwalimba

Lilongwe — Ministry of Health is geared to recruit more health care workers following the meeting which it had with Human Resource for Health (HRH) Coalition on Friday.

In an interview in Lilongwe on Friday, Secretary for Health, Dr. Charles Mwansambo said one thing that came out clearly in the discussion which was top of the agenda for the Ministry was human resource recruitment.

He said that, "As you may be aware, there's a huge vacancy rate in the ministry. We've trained a number of cadres who are still unemployed, so this meeting this morning brought together quite a number of cadres that we've trained but haven't been employed."

"Of course, it depends on the established positions and the resources available and just to reassure the team that we are doing everything possible to improve the number of health workers," Mwansambo added.

According to the Secretary, the ministry was currently engaging relevant authorities on the matter.

He stated that the Ministry cannot tell the exact number that would be recruited because the budget was not yet out.

President for National Organization of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi, Shouts Simeza, said he was happy with the outcome of the meeting.

He said that, "It is good enough that the Secretary for Health, Director of Human Resource in the Ministry and Director of Clinical Services have gone into our thinking that there should be mass recruitment of health workers across the cadres if we are to serve Malawians better and in the process, you know, achieving universal coverage in the country, being a member of World Health Organization (WHO)."

"So we are keeping our fingers crossed that the budget gets into a law and then treasury will not trim the allocations because we have heard that happening many times, even today, that budget that is being presented for the recruitment of health work force gets trimmed," Simeza noted.

Other issues which were raised at the meeting include anomalies in health personnel promotions, upgrading and internships which the Ministry said is going to look into using the tool of the public sector reforms.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.