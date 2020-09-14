Malawi: Govt Yet to Compensate Mangochi Airport Land Owners - About 900 Households Risk Hunger

12 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

About 900 families at Namiyasi in Mangochi district whose land were earmarked for the International Airport Project have not yet received compensations from the government with two months to go before the agriculture season.

Four hundred hectares of land at Traditional Authority Mponda in the district were earmarked for the construction of an international airport by the immediate past Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

Speaking in Parliament, Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingstone said the villagers are currently stranded as they have no place to cultivate. She asked the government to move with speed in compensating the villagers.

"About 900 household surrounding the proposed Mangochi International Airport site are in dilemma, they do not know where to cultivate because their land was earmarked for the airport," said Kingstone while appealing to the Tonse administration to bail them out.

The Mangochi Central legislature, Kingstone also asked President Lazarus Chakwera administration not to abandon the airport project saying it will help in job creation online with the Tonse Philosophy of creating one million jobs.

The African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) and Malawi government signed a multi-billion kwacha agreement for the construction of the International airport and a five star hotel in Mangochi.

