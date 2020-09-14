Southern Africa: Tribute to George Bizos SC, Madiba's Friend and Lawyer

12 September 2020
Anglican Church of Southern Africa (Johannesburg)
press release

Another giant of our struggle for freedom and a pillar of a non-racial vision for South African has fallen. George Bizos was a man who loved and lived social justice in our country.

I met him at a couple of functions, but the most memorable was at Madiba's home at Qunu in the Eastern Cape, when he, Lungi and I arrived together for Madiba's funeral and, finding the front door locked to visitors, entered the Mandela home together through the kitchen; we were sternly rebuked but were nonetheless welcomed.

George was a man who knew, smelt and touched township and village alike with his soul and the hands of his love.

My family, the Church and I send his family, friends and faith community our condolences. His death calls on us to dedicate ourselves to non-racialism, equality, fairness and an economy with particular eyes for the poorest township and village.

We will miss his tears and warm heart for all of humanity.

The Most Revd Dr Thabo Makgoba

