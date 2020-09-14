Angola: Uganda Government Spokesperson's Home Attacked

12 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Police in Uganda are investigating an attack on government spokesperson's home outside the capital, Kampala.

The spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, tweeted on Thursday night that he had lost contact with his family members who had been attacked at home: Mr Opondo told local media that "many people" gained entry into his home and bundled his family into one bedroom as they ransacked the rest of the rooms.

Deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye confirmed that the residence was attacked and said the family was safe but shocked.

Police are pursuing the suspects, he said.

