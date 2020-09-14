Angola: Egypt Donates Biosecurity Materials to Angola

Luanda — The government of the Arab Republic of Egypt has donated over a ton of biosecurity materials to Angola meant to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The move is part of a broader initiative by Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah El-Sisi, intended to assist 30 African countries, as a contribution of the Arab nation fund to the response to the coronavirus launched by the African Union.

The initiative is estimated at more than Usd 4.0 million.

Speaking on behalf of President João Lourenço, the Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme, thanked the symbolic delivery of the donation from fellow-President Sisi to help fight covid-19 in the country.

Ambassador Nelson Cosme on the occasion said this Egyptian leader's move responds to the say that "it is in the hard times that true friends are seen."

To him, President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi has showed once again his high sense of "being, solidarity and sensitiveness" towards the problems of his African brothers.

The materials that left Egypt on Friday will add to the Angolan government's action and efforts against the coronavirus and show the high level of friendship and historical ties that unite the two peoples and governments, said ambassador Cosme.

The diplomat highlighted that the coronavirus is bringing a new order in the relationship among the States, showing that no country is self-sufficient in all spheres, being solidarity and cooperation a form of combat against the ongoing pandemic.

The consignment was handed over at Cairo International Airport, in the presence of the assistant to the Egyptian minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional and International Affairs, Soha Gentil, and of representatives of the plomatic missions of DRC, Namibia, Central Africa Republic and Gabon who also received a similar amount of biosecurity materials.

For her part, ambassador Soha Gentil, speaking on behalf of the Egyptian authorities, thanked the encouraging words of Nelson Cosme, and said President Sisi's initiative is the expression of solidarity of the government and people of Egypt in the fight against a common enemy.

The whole lot comprises of face masks, gloves, protection glasses, uniforms, plastic boots, disposable syringes and several other items.