Kenya: Congolese Musician Lesasa Jocker Back in Nairobi

Dubai -based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker recently returned to Nairobi alongside his Bilenge Musica International group. The flamboyant singer and stage show musician's return has been compelled by the closure of entertainment spots in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Saturday Nation on Friday Lesasa said life had become difficult for all musicians in Dubai like the rest of the world since early March when all entertainment spots were closed rendering them without any source of income..

"It hasn't been easy for the last almost six months with no live performances which compelled most of us to exhaust savings with occasional support from the club owners," he said.

Lesasa and his 11 member Bilenge Musica International band were based at the Rush Inn Hotel in Dubai which has since closed to be reopened with the anticipated gradual return to normalcy in the New Year.

Ever since 1999, Lesesa has been based in Dubai with his Bilenge Musica International only occasionally returning to Kenya during the holy month of Ramadhan when live shows took a break. It was during his debut tour to Dubai in 1999 that he travelled alongside Princess Farida (now gospel singer), her sister Lady Zhena (deceased), Teddy Suka and Alpha.

Bilenge Musica

He made his debut on the Kenyan music scene back in 1994 as a singer with veteran Bikassy Bijos Orch Saka Saka to later from the original Bilenge Musica at the Legacy Africa Restaurant in 1995.

The group featured other renowned artistes like Bobo Sukari, King Bebe. , Labino, Didier and Darzee Kalend (who now leads the Nairobi -based Bilenge Musica Du Congo band).

"I'm still in touch with most of my former members and we share musical ideas," Lesasa said.

Notably Liberian President George Weah was a fan of shows by Bilenge Musica while he was still a footballer in the United Arab Emirates back in 2003.

"President Weah at one time supported my band by buying us a set of wireless microphones," he said.

During the break from live shows Lesasa will be working on new tracks which are a follow up to his earlier ones like "Mabibi","Wazazi Wangu", "Rita' and "Milelo".

Popular rhumba songs

Meanwhile, popular Rhumba DJ Shujaa Walter will tonight host a special online show for his fans online dubbed "Rhumba Kejani" through the Mainswitch Studios.

The show to start at 7.30pm will be on Facebook Live with fans both locally and abroad having the chance to request their popular rhumba songs.

Shujaa joins other popular rhumba DJs like DJ Aladeen, DJ Sibuor Martin and Le Gouveneur Musa in staging similar online shows. They all look forward to staging similar shows in future.