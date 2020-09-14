Kenya: At Least 50 Killed in Mine Collapse

About 50 people are feared dead after a gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident in the makeshift mine occurred on Friday in the town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province, as a result of subsidence caused by torrential rains.

"Several miners were in the well which was buried and no one was able to get out. We are talking about fifty young people," said Emiliane Itongwa, president of the Women's Social Support and Supervision Initiative, according to Reuters.

More follows.