Rwanda Set to Collect 10,000 Tonnes of e-Waste Annually

The tonnes of collected e-waste from district collection centres will be supplied to electronic and electrical waste recycling plants located in Bugesera district.

By the end of 2020, all districts will have e-waste collection points that could help Rwanda collect over 10,000 tonnes per year for dismantling and recycling.

The development was revealed during the launch of an E-waste collection point in Huye district and conclusion of training for 300 repair technicians in sustainable e-waste management in the southern province.

The demand for electrical and electronic equipment has increased significantly in Rwanda due to the general economic growth and modernization and as a result, the expected amount of e-waste to be generated in Rwanda showed an annual increase of 6 per cent.

The tonnes of collected e-waste from district collection centres will be supplied to electronic and electrical waste recycling plants located in Bugesera district.

So far there are only three e-waste collection points in the districts of Musanze, Nyanza and Huye, officials said.

In 2017, Rwanda launched the National e-Waste recycling facility in Bugesera district and in 2018, the Government signed a ten-year lease agreement with a private investor-Enviroserve Rwanda Green Park (a subsidiary of the Emirati company Enviroserve Services LLC Dubai) to manage and operate the facility.

Olivier Mbera, the plant General Manager said that there is a need for a strong partnership to build sustainable e-waste management value chain in Rwanda.

He said that the new collection points will ease disposal of E-waste by the general public since the facility has been collecting from government institutions and private companies.

"Through the partnership with GIZ Eco-Emploi, it is the right moment to empower Rwandan youth especially women with technical knowledge and skills. Concretely, through theoretical and practical oriented training and apprenticeship at the state of art e-waste recycling and dismantling facility which will enable the creation of green jobs in e-waste collection, repair, and recycling, promote the circular economy and sustainable consumption and ensure sustainable management of e-waste in Rwanda," he said.

It will cost Rwf200 million to set up e-waste collection points in all districts.

The collection points will be able to collect 4,000 tonnes of e-waste per year so as to help meet the target of collecting 10,000 tonnes of e-waste every year as other waste is collected through business to business approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

André Kamana , the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development of Huye District said that has encouraged residents to make use of the collection point by collecting e-waste materials that they no longer use or those nearing end-of-life.

"This is for protecting the community from poor management of E-waste that results in climate change challenges and affects human life," he said.

The collection point in the district is set to create 100 jobs along the chain.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), and Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

RURA published national regulations governing e-waste management in Rwanda in April 2018.

RURA issued the Regulation N°002 of 26/4/2018 governing E-Waste Management in Rwanda.

This Regulation sets a regulatory framework for electrical and electronic waste management in Rwanda and reiterates that any person carrying out activities related to e-waste collection, transportation, retailing, importation, dismantling, recycling, refurbishing shall hold appropriate license issued by the Regulatory Authority.