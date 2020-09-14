Nigeria: Flood Sweeps Away Two Children in Lagos

14 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Flood from torrential rainfall has swept away two yet-to-be-identified children at Oyebanjo street, Ketu area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a situation report issued yesterday said a search operation was ongoing to find the missing children.

LASEMA's Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that it was discovered that the children were missing around 8 pm on Saturday.

He said, "The agency received distress calls concerning the above. On arrival at the scene of the incident it was discovered that, around 8 pm, two children had been caught up by floodwater.

"A joint team of responders comprising Agency responders, LASG Fire Service and LASAMBUS was at the scene.

"The Agency's tiger team commenced a search and rescue operation along the path of the floodwater.

"Initial observations revealed a sloping topography with a direct channel of drain water into the canal. This has proven to be rather challenging to navigate. Rescue operation remains ongoing."

He urged members to "exercise extreme caution, particularly with young children, in flood-prone and low lying areas".

