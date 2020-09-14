Rwanda: Gatsibo - Flood Prone Trading Centre to Be Relocated

Nyagahanga, a quite old and remote but poorly located trading centre in Nyagahanga Cell in Gatsibo District, is set to be relocated from a high-risk zone, which is prone to flooding.

The shops in the trading centre and neighbouring residential houses, which belong to about 50 families, will be relocated as the rainy season begins.

The area is also susceptible to water flowing from the surrounding hills.

Gaspard Gasigwa, 58, has been living in the area since his childhood. He says that during heavy downpour, the water floods into people's houses.

"During the previous rainy season, there are people who were temporarily moved to school buildings, and they are still living there," he said.

The Governor of Eastern Province Fred Mufulukye said that Gatsibo District council committee has reserved a place where people will be relocated.

Under the district master plan, he said, the residents will be given new houses, he said.

Meanwhile, some residents in the nearby areas will be relocated to pave the way for the construction of a new road.

The 73km Nyagatare-Rukomo road was launched in July last year. Estimated to cost Rwf38.6 billion the road will link the Eastern and Northern provinces.