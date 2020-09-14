Somalia: Presidential Spokesman Promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff

President Farmaajo has appointed Abdinur Mohamed his communication director as the Deputy chief of staff

Abdinur has until this appointment served as the Director of communications in the office of the president as well as the spokesperson of the presidency

"Abdinur has displayed competence, hard work, and intelligence. I wish him prosperity in this new position "President Farmajo said.

This is a deserving appointment for Abdinur, The president has absolute confidence in the energy, vigor and skills of the young folks in our country. Farmaajo Added .