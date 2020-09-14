Sudan: Two People Shot Dead in Central Darfur

11 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Niertiti — A young man and a girl were shot dead by gunmen east of Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Nierteti, Adam Okar reported that a group of people from the villages of Keweila and Mara were walking to the market of Nierteti on Thursday morning, when they were attacked.

"At about six kilometres east of the town, gunmen suddenly began to shoot at them," he said.

Adam Suleiman (24) and Maysa Mohamed (14) died instantly.

The attack was reported to the police of Nierteti.

Peace agreement

In Central Darfur, hundreds of people in the Hamidiya and Tur Kalami camps for the displaced near the state capital Zalingei demonstrated against the Juba peace agreement on September 6.

The demonstrators feel that the displaced are not represented in the agreement. They support Abdelwahid El Nur, who adheres to his position that he will only enter peace talks after security and stability have been restored in Darfur.

Participants in the protest march carried banners saying that the Juba agreement is similar to the earlier Abuja (1993) and Doha (2011) accords. They demanded that the rights of the victims of violence in the camps be respected.

UNITAMS

On August 6, a UNITAMS delegation held talks in Zalingei with Adeeb Abdelrahman, Governor of Central Darfur. Governor Abdelrahman told reporters after the meeting that they spoke about the realisation of peace, the Rule of Law, and the protection of civilians, in addition to the economic situation in the state.

Stephen McCoyer, head of the new UN mission's planning team said that the aim of the visit was to identify the challenges for Central Darfur and to discuss how UNITAMS can contribute to meet the needs of the people in the region.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.