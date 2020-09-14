Sudan: Two People Shot Dead in Central Darfur

Niertiti — A young man and a girl were shot dead by gunmen east of Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Nierteti, Adam Okar reported that a group of people from the villages of Keweila and Mara were walking to the market of Nierteti on Thursday morning, when they were attacked.

"At about six kilometres east of the town, gunmen suddenly began to shoot at them," he said.

Adam Suleiman (24) and Maysa Mohamed (14) died instantly.

The attack was reported to the police of Nierteti.

Peace agreement

In Central Darfur, hundreds of people in the Hamidiya and Tur Kalami camps for the displaced near the state capital Zalingei demonstrated against the Juba peace agreement on September 6.

The demonstrators feel that the displaced are not represented in the agreement. They support Abdelwahid El Nur, who adheres to his position that he will only enter peace talks after security and stability have been restored in Darfur.

Participants in the protest march carried banners saying that the Juba agreement is similar to the earlier Abuja (1993) and Doha (2011) accords. They demanded that the rights of the victims of violence in the camps be respected.

UNITAMS

On August 6, a UNITAMS delegation held talks in Zalingei with Adeeb Abdelrahman, Governor of Central Darfur. Governor Abdelrahman told reporters after the meeting that they spoke about the realisation of peace, the Rule of Law, and the protection of civilians, in addition to the economic situation in the state.

Stephen McCoyer, head of the new UN mission's planning team said that the aim of the visit was to identify the challenges for Central Darfur and to discuss how UNITAMS can contribute to meet the needs of the people in the region.

