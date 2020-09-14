Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives Real Estate Investor

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DUVAL Group had discussions with the Prime Minister on September 10, 2020.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on September 10, 2020 had discussions with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DUVAL Group, Eric Duval at the Star Building in Yaounde.

After their discussions, Eric Duval told the press that he thanked the Prime Minister for having received him. With regard to the focus of their discussions, he said, they discussed about the investments of DUVAL Group in several domains of real estate in the commercial, enterprise and hotel sectors. They plan to invest in these sectors in Douala and Yaounde and Eric Duval said the investment will start in the coming months after technical and administrative issues must have been handled. The DUVAL Group is also targeting to develop the micro-finance and insurance sectors in Cameroon. It is working with the financial institution Fonds Cameroun d'Épargne pour le Progrès (Focep). Reports say, the DUVAL Group is the leading shareholder in the Cameroon microfinance institution Focep. Finafrica, the entity that manages the Finance activities of DUVAL Group is said to have acquired shares in Focep in April 2020. The French Group, Eric Duval said, has also been working in Cameroon for a long time with potable water supply as one its key concerns.

DUVAL Group has 25 years of experience and is now a player in the real estate market thanks to wide-ranging expertise and numerous successful projects. Reliable sources say, DUVAL Group conceives a wide range of projects in the real estate business from conception to operations, including design, development, construction, management and investments. It reportedly invests in regional projects, developing their appeal, supports innovation, while building a sustainable society. The DUVAL Group is also said to support innovative companies, in particular start-ups, thus managing a range of financial investments.