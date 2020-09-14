Cameroon: Situation in NW/SW - Bravery of Defense, Security Forces Saluted

Regional Security and Coordination meeting strategizes towards hitch-free resumption of schools, Regional elections and end-of-year feasts.

The role of defense and security forces in the North West region have been hailed for courage and bravery in delivering relief to the population in the face of security concerns blamed on the socio-political crisis rocking the area. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique acknowledged their impressive role during a Regional Security and Coordination session, convened to strategize towards the hitch-free organisation of Regional elections, resumption of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year and end-of-year feasts.

Sizing up the security situation, the Governor said, though precarious in some areas it is globally under control. He said many internally displaced persons have retired to the land of their ancestors though armed groups continue to spread fear. The Governor appealed to, especially, motorcycle ridders in Bamenda to have the defense and security forces on their side in efforts to dismantle enemy bases and check the city from falling to terrorists.

It emerged from the event that traditional rulers are yet to comply with modalities towards qualification for elections into the Regional House of Chiefs and administrators were inspired to mobilize them. The school family was equally urged to work towards the hitch-free resumption of schools on October 5, 2020 while disciplinary measures are considered against absentee civil servants.

The region's roads were also topical and judged to be degenerated with heavy rains and the activities of terrorists to blame. It was against this backdrop that Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique announced the imminent resumption of construction work on the Babadjou- Bamenda road. He appealed to the population to accompany security measures to ensure the safety of work materials during the construction of the road and the rehabilitation of other regional stretches.