Nigeria: Ministry to Open Pre-Olympics Camp in Two Weeks

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has revealed that pre-Olympics camp will be opened for athletes within the next two weeks.

This was made known when the sports minister, Sunday Dare received in audience the 2019 Nigeria International Open (Taekwondo) Champion, Elizabeth Anyanacho.

According to him, the camp will be opened to get the athletes fit in preparation for the Olympic Games set to hold in 2021.

It will be recalled that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the next two weeks we are going to start pre-Olympic camp for athletes at different centres, let's make sure taekwondo also gets a slot either in Abuja or Akure.

"We want to keep our athletes there for 2 weeks, just to get them out of their rustiness and get them going again ahead of the next year extended 6 months camp," he said.

Speaking further, Dare hailed Anyanacho for being the first Nigeria female to qualify for the Olympics in 16 years and second African female ever.

Anyanacho had defeated former African champion, Urgence Mouega of Gabon 12-5 points in the -67kg women's bout at the 2020 Africa Taekwondo Olympics Qualifiers that took place at Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdellah (Palais des sports), Rabat City, Morocco to secure her Olympic ticket.