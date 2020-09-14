Gambia: What Should the Market Committes Do to Guide Government to Serve Their Interest?

opinion

Any group that is affected by a regulation should first find out the purpose of the regulation to determine whether it serves their interest or not. If it serves their interest but is implemented in a way that harms their interest they should seek expert advice on how to reform any implementation measure and still attain the same objectives of the regulation. Hence the market committees should seek expert advice on how to fight COVID-19 without increasing the hardship of vendors and then make such recommendations to the government, parliamentarians and councils for action.