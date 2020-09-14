Rwanda: Govt Woos Investors for Kigali Recreational Zones

The Ministry of Environment and City of Kigali have urged investors to venture into dedicated recreational zones as city dwellers face a shortage of them.

The call follows the launch of the revised Kigali City Master Plan and Wetland Master Plan last week.

At least 6 per cent of the City of Kigali has been set aside for recreational spaces in the new master plan.

The ministry of environment has also zoned the Kigali city wetlands.

Figures show that wetlands recommended for rehabilitation take 20 per cent, wetlands recommended for sustainable utilization make 29 per cent, wetlands for conservation make 38 per cent and the rest are recommended for recreation.

Jeanne d'Arc Mujamariya, the Minister for Environment, said the wetland master plan will show the number of wetlands and their use.

"Then we will work with the Rwanda Development Board to seek investors to help us exploit the wetlands depending on their use," she said.

The minister explained that some wetlands have been developed by the government and could be privatised.

"As government, we are developing some wetlands into recreational space such as Nyandungu wetland to be turned into Ecotourism Park and once it is completed, it will serve as model for investors on how they can invest into recreational zones," she said stressing that the wetland master plan will guide interested investors.

Wetlands serve both economic, social and environment benefits.

For instance, projections indicate that Nyandungu ecotourism park should generate over Rwf1 billion profit in the first 12 years of operation.

"Investors have already expressed their interest in some wetlands and they are waiting for details in the wetland master plan," she said.

Relocating people from wetlands continues to pave the way for proper use.

The city has allocated Rwf1.4 billion while trade and industry ministry allocated Rwf3 billion to continue relocating encroaching activities from wetlands.

There is an estimated Rwf11 billion that will help to turn some of the vacated wetlands into recreational zones to start next year under World Bank funding.

Updates on dedicated recreational zones

Recreational zones are not only planned in wetlands but also other areas in the city.

Marie-Solange Muhirwa, City of Kigali's Chief of Urban Planning told The New Times that works at Rwandex Park in Gikondo Sector are at 98 per cent completion under the first phase.

"What is remaining is completing pedestrian lanes," she said.

The park has gardens with green lawns, colorful indigenous tree species and refreshment facilities, small ponds of waters with paths designed for pedestrians coming for sightseeing.

There will also be Kiosks from which different products can be sold such as refreshments and snacks as well as other facilities such as benches and chairs around swimming pools, showers and washing rooms, bicycles lanes, lights and places for photography among many other attractive facilities.

Muhirwa said that the progress works for Rwf5 billion Nyandungu Urban Wetland Eco-Tourism Park are at 35 per cent, and they are expected to be completed by June 2021.

She said that city hall public garden has been completed and opened to the public with free Wifi while the Kigali golf course is at completion stage and expected to be operational in October 2020.

Kigali Cultural Centre on Rebero Hill in Kicukiro Sector on 30.1 hectares is among the largest recreational spaces.

It will have facilities intended to showcase Rwanda's traditional and contemporary arts, nature, biodiversity, traditional lifestyle and history.

"RDB monitors the construction works. Actually RDB concluded its work and it is in agreement with French firm to operate the center," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Investment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the operational recreation spaces include Meraneza recreational space developed by Fazenda Sengha on mount Kigali, Juru Park and others.

Other recreational spaces include gardens in roundabout and many others are being constructed.

"The City of Kigali is actively working on strategies to develop more parks and public green open spaces for its residents," she said.

New public space projects have been planned in various locations in Kigali, she said.

"The private investors are investing in recreational spaces such as Fazenda Sengha at Meraneza).

They can also partner with the government through a public-private partnership. The investment cost depends on the size of the land, the concept of the project and the target group of clients," Muhirwa added.