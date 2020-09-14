Nigeria: Rivers 'Most Wanted' Robber Dies After Arrest

13 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt

Reports said that a most-wanted armed robber and kidnapper popularly known as Bobisky, whose real name is Honest Digbara, died after being arrested by the police in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A terror to residents in the Ogoni area of the state, he was linked to most of the criminal activities in the area.

There was jubilation in Port Harcourt on Saturday as the police arrested the man Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier placed a N30 million bounty on his head.

He was arrested alive at Korokoro in Tai Local Government Area in an operation led by the Divisional Police Officer of Bori, Superintendent Bako Angbashim.

He was said to be attending a funeral when policemen stormed the area but on sighting them, he opened fire, leading to a gun battle which claimed the life of his younger brother.

He was later paraded at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt.

A press statement in Port Harcourt from the police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said the notorious gang leader who had been on the police watch list was arrested through credible information.

Among the operations reportedly carried out by his gang was the kidnap and killing of Barrister Emelogu even after collecting ransom, the kidnap and killing of the DCO, Afam, SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom, and the killing of a soldier and a personnel of the NSCDC at Gio pipeline in Ogoni last year.

Others were the kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo on whom N7m ransom was collected, and the killing of two police officers attached to the Federal Highway at Botem. Yesterday's incident followed the killing of another wanted man in Benue State, Gana, by soldiers after surrendering.

