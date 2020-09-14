Nigeria: Lagos Polo Bubbles for 2020 President Cup Tourney

There is an air of optimism blowing around the foremost Ribadu Road ground of Lagos Polo Club, as the club has begun gradual preparations for the 2020 edition of the popularly President Cup tournament.

President Cup is one of the oldest tournaments hosted by the Lagos Polo Club annually exclusively for its playing members.

Polo Royals reliably gathered that though no final decision on the tournament's dates has been confirmed for the usually exciting weeklong tourney, members and officials of the club are on a high for what promises to be a highly competitive President Cup that will go down on record as the first Post COVID-19 event.

It is that period of the season when they host the best polo players from across the world, but their excitement has been elevated by the quality of the turf they are presenting to the world.

Preserved exclusively for the playing members of the club, the President Cup that usually holds over two weekends to excitements, traditionally formed part of club's tournaments to prepare Lagos players and their ponies ahead of the national tournaments against their counterparts from Kano, Ibadan, Kaduna and lately Port Harcourt.

"The Lagos Polo Club has totally changed in every aspect, from the turf to the hospitality lounges." Speaking on the enthusiasm of members ahead of the clubs tournaments, Tournament Manager, Seyi Oyinlola said the conditions are good for great polo.

"The club looks more like the Lords Club in England than what you will see anywhere in Africa. " Apart from the venue, we are also primed to host a record team and up to 1,000 horses here. We cannot wait to see our players in action on this pitch," he enthused.