Nigeria: Football Reality TV Show to Berth in Abuja

13 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

A reality football TV show organized by Goal Africa is set to hit the television screens from November.

The show tagged 'Goal Africa Reality TV show' is fostered on empowering football fans across the world beyond just participation but also promoting youth empowerment.

According to the media director, Oghenetejiri Idogho, the show will see about 30 housemates camped together for 30 days.

"The housemates will be harbored in a house for 30 days and will cut across all African countries.

"Participants representing football clubs around the world will be engaged with intelligent tasks centered on football and creativity to test their in-depth knowledge of the game.

"At the end of the show, one winner that will be an embodiment of talent, creativity, patience, tenacity and dedication will emerge

"The vision is to see that African youths are fully empowered as agents of positive change while creating a platform for them to express themselves while acquiring new skills using their passion for football as a vehicle to reach greater heights," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

