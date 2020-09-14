Nigeria: Health Centres Get Equipment From Katsina Fund

Under its year 2020 health sector programme, the Katsina State Development Fund, popularly known as "Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina", has donated medical equipment and furniture to six health centres across Katsina State.

The centres are: Damari PHC in Sabuwa LGA, Rawayau MPHC in Kurfi LGA, Makurda PHC in Rimi LGA, Tsabu MHCC in Mai'adua LGA, Giremawa MCHC in Bindawa LGA and Sabon Garin Musawa family Support Clinic in Musawa LGA.

In his presentation remarks, the chairman of the fund, Dr. Umaru A. Mutallab, who was represented by the chairman, Health Committee/member of the Board of Trustees of the fund, Dr. Halima Yalwa Adamu, said the humanitarian services of the fund were rendered not only in the health sector but touch other sectors such as education, water supply and agriculture aimed at complementing government efforts.

He urged the benefitting institutions to have judicious use of the equipment and called upon the wealthy individuals and organizations to emulate.

Earlier, in his welcome address at the event which was held at the secretariat of the fund, the Executive Secretary of the fund, Malam Dahiru Abubakar K/Bai, stressed that from inception of the programme in 1993 to date, it had donated medical equipment and furniture worth millions of naira to 347 health centres spread across Katsina State.