Zimbabwe: Police Increase Border Controls

14 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Beitbridge Bureau

Police have intensified patrols on illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River where smuggling has become rampant in the last few weeks.

The common illegal crossing points used by criminals to jump the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe include the Spillway, which is located 500 metres east of Beitbridge Border Pos, and Dulivhadzimu Gorge about 3km west of the bridges.

Criminals smuggling groceries were jumping the border to avoid mandatory quarantine and police are arresting between 20 and 30 people at these points, daily.

Police have managed to close down an illegal taxi rank which had been opened by criminals near the DA's Camp in the eastern part of Beitbridge town.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo yesterday said police had impounded eight vehicles from the illegal taxi rank.

"Patrols are in full swing. We are not leaving any stone unturned and we want to strongly warn those involved in criminal activities along the border that the long arm of the law will catch up with them," he said.

He said police have seized 1 110 litres of petrol, bales of clothes and an assortment of groceries and electrical gadgets in recent days being carried across the river at these two points.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.