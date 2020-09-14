Malawi: Chakwera Is First Ambidextrous Person to Be Malawi President - Writes With Both Hands

14 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lisa Kadango

During his maiden His Exellency's Question time (HEQs) session in Parliament on Thursday, President Lazarus Chakwera was captured in photos by Malawi News Agency photographer Lisa Kadango using both his left and right hands to take notes, the first ambidextrous person to be the country's leader. Chakwera was reportedly was born right-handed but he re-educated himself at a very early age to use the left hand.

