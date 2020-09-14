Gambia Registers 37 New Cases of Covid-19, 1 New Death

The Gambia has registered thirty-seven new cases of the deadly coronavirus taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country, to three thousand, three hundred and thirty.

The newly confirmed cases represent an 18.1% positivity test rate with the median age of the new cases at 30 years.

One new COVID-19 related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to one hundred. The deceased was a known COVID-19 patient admitted at one of the COVID-19 treatment centers. Besides his advanced age of 73, the deceased had other comorbidities. The country currently has one hundred and six people under quarantine, with one thousand, seven hundred and forty-nine active cases and one hundred COVID-19 related deaths; that four hundred are probable cases.

This is the 140th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Gambia, on the 17th of March 2020.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said out of two hundred and four new laboratory test results received from the Medical Research Council and the Nationa1 Public Health Lab, one new test returned undetermined.

"Twenty-one new COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged," Njai said; that no new patients have been taken into quarantine whilst sixteen new discharges have been made; that the bulk of the active cases were asymptomatic and as such, are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.