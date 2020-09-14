Malawi: Pest Chem 1B Company in Prison Fumigation and Disinfection Project

14 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Lilongwe-based Pest Chem 1B Company that provides fumigation and Covid-19 disinfection services, has embarked on an ambitious project that will see all the country's prison and correctional facilities being fumigated and disinfected for free.

The company's managing director, Martin Mainja, told Nyasa Times in an interview on Sunday that the project aims at breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection and reduce its spread to avoid overwhelming health services.

On Monday last week, the company fumigated and disinfected Maula Prison, which had 23 suspected Covid-19 patients in its isolation centre.

Mainja stated that their initiative will respond to calls from prison authorities for support in the fight against the pandemic.

"So, when we heard of some Covid-19 cases in our prisons, we thought of coming and give a helping hand. Let me also urge other people to come forward and some other places because this pandemic has come and is amongst us so what we need to do is to disinfect any place," he said.

Mainja said what motivated them to invest in the disinfection and fumigation of prisons is the fact that "we all have brothers and sisters in the prisons and we will do everything to protect them from Covid-19".

"If we can just stay and look, we will lose a lot of lives. So, that's why we decided to do something to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in prisons," he said.

The Maula Prison Assistant Environmental Health Officer (AEHO), Wilbes Tembo, said the facility had 23 suspected Covid-19 cases by the time Pest Chem 1B Company was fumigating and disinfecting it.

Tembo thanked the company for the timely assistance.

