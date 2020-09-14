Somalia: Three, Including Head of Chamber of Commerce Killed in Somalia Bombing

11 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least three people, including a security guard and two civilians, were killed and seven others wounded in a suicide attack outside a mosque in southern Somalia on Friday, an official said.

The deceased include Jubaland Chamber Of Commerce Chairman Shafi'i Rabi Kahin, according to Ahmed Madobe, Jubaland's state president.

"Today's terrorist attack in Kismayo killed Jubaland chamber of commerce chairman Shafi'i Rabi Kahin. We extended our condolences to families and friends of those lost their lives in the attack," Madobe said in a statement.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came a day after a landmine targeted a busy restaurant in the border town of Elwak, Gedo region, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others.

On Wednesday, a suicide bomber blew himself up near Somalia's presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu, killing at least five people including security forces claimed by the al-Shabaab group.

