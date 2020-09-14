Gambia: PS Secka to Launch New Book Today

After over five-months halt of activities in the creative society in The Gambia due to coronavirus pandemic, a new book authored by Mod A K Secka is finally set for launch today, 11th September, 2020.

The book titled The Demise, Alternatives and Rebirth of Planning - The Gambian Experience was published by Fulladu publishers. The 232-page book, which is divided into 5 chapters, is a catalogue of history as well as planning experience of The Gambia from independence to date.

Going by the chapters in the book, Mr Secka who started working on the book since 2012, built up chapter one with background of the Gambia's post-independence history until recent changes in government through elections in December 2016. These changes, he described in the book, as 'ground-breaking development.'

In this same chapter the author discussed the levels of economic performance of the country starting from 1965 to date, while in one of the pages in the chapter he captured efforts made by our leaders to prove sceptics wrong when 'The Gambia was considered as a country that was not viable as a nation state' due to poor mono-culture economy.

The author used chapter two to give detail historical reviews of economic planning in the country from the 1960s to 1980s.

Chapter three takes on his experience of the various development planning processes of the 1990s through to the National Development Plan (NDP) of the transition government of President Adama Barrow.

Chapters four and five talk about the impacts of the various plans especially President Jammeh's Vision 2020 and the earlier ERP and PRSP.

The book will be launched via virtual Zoom to observe the social distancing at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) by 3pm.

To join the launching via Zoom the Meeting ID is 969 9098 7997 and the password is 353086

Shortly after the launch of the book - The Demise, Alternatives and Rebirth of Planning - The Gambian Experience, it will be available at kdp.amazon.com and also at the Timbooktoo.

Brief about the author

Mod A. K. Secka is a civilservant and economic planner and currently serves as the permanent Secretary Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST).