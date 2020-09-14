Gambia: Omar Colley Scores in Sampdoria Pre-Season Win

11 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions' skipper, Omar Colley was on target for Sampdoria in their 3-0 pre-season win over Piacenza, played at the Stadio Garilli on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old opened the deadlock for The Blue-circled (Sampdoria) with a fine header in the 18th minute to give his side the lead.

Federico Bonazzoli and Medhi Pascal Marcel Leris then both registered their names on the score sheet for Sampdoria in a game graced by 840 fans.

The Gambia international is currently highly coveted, with Premier League teams such as Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham having all been linked, as well as Scottish giants Celtic.

Colley who has 13 capped for The Gambia senior Scorpions helped Sampdoria to a 15th-place finish in last season's Italian top flight.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, Colley is an imposing figure, but possesses decent ball-playing skills - evidenced by 81% and 88% pass success percentages in Serie A in the last two seasons.

Last term, the former Wallidan and Real de Banjul defender averaged 4.8 clearances per 90 minutes which was more than both van Dijk and Gomez in the Premier League last term, signaling him as a no-nonsense individual.

