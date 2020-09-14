Gambia: American Visa Procurement Case Lands in Court

11 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Two men were paraded yesterday before Magistrate P. Sarr of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court for obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to section 288 of the Criminal Code.

According to the bill of indictment presented by Sub-Inspector Jammeh on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Amadou Jallow and Modou Lamin Bojang sometime in the month of February, 2020, at Serrekunda and diverse places in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, by false pretence, and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of D112,405 from one Ida Touray on the pretext that they would produce an American visa for her, which representation they knew to be false.

They denied the allegation.

They were granted bail in the sum of D150,000 with two Gambian sureties who should deposit their ID Cards with the registrar of the court. They should also swear to an affidavit of means.

The prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Jammeh, is expected to make a lineup of his witnesses on the 5th October, 2020, for hearing to continue.

