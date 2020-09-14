Kenya: Michael Olunga Named J-League's Best Player for August

11 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has been named the Player of the Month forAugust in the Japanese top-tier league.

The Kashiwa Reysol striker has been in scintillating form in the J1 League and has netted 15 goals in 15 league matches for Reysol so far this season.

In August, he scored six goals for Kashiwa Reysol who are currently fifth on the log with 26 points.

Olunga opened the month of August with a goal against Nagoya Grampus as Kashiwa Reysol won the match 1-0.

On August 8, the former Gor Mahia striker was once again on the mark as Reysol shared spoils with Yokohama Marinos.

His next goal was a week later, as Reysol lost 3-1 to Cerezo Osaka. He found the back of the net against Vissel Kobe on August 19 as the team fought hard to beat Andreas Iniesta and his teammates 3-2.

On August 29, Olunga grabbed a brace against Kashima Antlers but this was not enough to secure maximum points for Reysol as they lost 3-2.

"It is humbling to be named the August MVP. I want to thank God, without Him this wouldn't have been possible. Secondly, thanks from the bottom of my heart to my teammates, coaching staff, subordinate staff and fans for their support. Hopefully, this is the beginning of many more, I am always working hard for the team's victory," he said after receiving the August MVP trophy.

Olunga, who is the leading scorer in the J1 league currently, has reportedly attracted interest from several teams in Asia, France and Spain.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.