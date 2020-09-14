Kenya: Michael Olunga Named J-League's Best Player for August

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has been named the Player of the Month forAugust in the Japanese top-tier league.

The Kashiwa Reysol striker has been in scintillating form in the J1 League and has netted 15 goals in 15 league matches for Reysol so far this season.

In August, he scored six goals for Kashiwa Reysol who are currently fifth on the log with 26 points.

Olunga opened the month of August with a goal against Nagoya Grampus as Kashiwa Reysol won the match 1-0.

On August 8, the former Gor Mahia striker was once again on the mark as Reysol shared spoils with Yokohama Marinos.

His next goal was a week later, as Reysol lost 3-1 to Cerezo Osaka. He found the back of the net against Vissel Kobe on August 19 as the team fought hard to beat Andreas Iniesta and his teammates 3-2.

On August 29, Olunga grabbed a brace against Kashima Antlers but this was not enough to secure maximum points for Reysol as they lost 3-2.

"It is humbling to be named the August MVP. I want to thank God, without Him this wouldn't have been possible. Secondly, thanks from the bottom of my heart to my teammates, coaching staff, subordinate staff and fans for their support. Hopefully, this is the beginning of many more, I am always working hard for the team's victory," he said after receiving the August MVP trophy.

Olunga, who is the leading scorer in the J1 league currently, has reportedly attracted interest from several teams in Asia, France and Spain.