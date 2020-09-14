South Africa: Head Conditioner - Shampoo and the Colonisation of the Mind

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rozena Maart

The storm over the TRESemmé advert run online by Clicks is just the latest in a long history of seeing white as the norm and black as different. That's the way our minds, and our hair, have been conditioned.

On Monday 7 September, EFF leader Julius Malema asked security guards and police not to intervene with EFF members when they entered the Mall of Africa to protest outside a store of the retail group Clicks. Clicks was advertising hair products by TRESemmé online with images of white women, which depicted shiny, glossy hair, and images of black women with hair labelled dry, damaged and frizzy.

On the same day, the protests went national and became a topic of discussion across the country. With consumers now turning to online shopping, products, along with the accompanying fine print, are being scrutinised more than ever; this racism is now coming into your home.

TRESemmé is not the only company that has this practice as key to its selling strategy; make-up and beauty companies have used this strategy created by racism and sexism upon black women consumers for decades. I use the term 'black' as all-inclusive within the South African context.

On a similar...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.