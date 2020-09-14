South Africa: Head Conditioner - Shampoo and the Colonisation of the Mind

opinion

The storm over the TRESemmé advert run online by Clicks is just the latest in a long history of seeing white as the norm and black as different. That's the way our minds, and our hair, have been conditioned.

On Monday 7 September, EFF leader Julius Malema asked security guards and police not to intervene with EFF members when they entered the Mall of Africa to protest outside a store of the retail group Clicks. Clicks was advertising hair products by TRESemmé online with images of white women, which depicted shiny, glossy hair, and images of black women with hair labelled dry, damaged and frizzy.

On the same day, the protests went national and became a topic of discussion across the country. With consumers now turning to online shopping, products, along with the accompanying fine print, are being scrutinised more than ever; this racism is now coming into your home.

TRESemmé is not the only company that has this practice as key to its selling strategy; make-up and beauty companies have used this strategy created by racism and sexism upon black women consumers for decades. I use the term 'black' as all-inclusive within the South African context.

On a similar...