Ghana: Vodafone Dedicates September to SMEs' Growth

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana has reinforced its commitment to helping Small & Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) become more resilient and continue to experience growth during this pandemic by dedicating the month of September to SMEs.

The telco, as part of this year's celebration, has outlined a host of initiatives purposely aimed at helping SMEs transition from surviving to thriving businesses during this pandemic.

These include free digital advertising opportunities, free website presence for six months, free use of Vodafone's Bulk SMS platform for promotional campaigns, 12 months free insurance cover as well as other unique products.

Additionally, Vodafone has once again partnered with the Makola Foundation to train market traders and business owners on digital skills.

This forms part of its drive to accelerate SMEs' adoption of digital solution. The virtual capacity-building programme will also educate participants on how digital solutions such as Vodafone's Red Trader, Mobility Solutions, and Vodafone Cash enhance productivity.

Together with MicroEnsure and the United Nations Capital Development Fund, we will also provide FREE insurance cover for over 200 SMEs.

Commenting on the initiative, Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) at Vodafone Ghana said "Technology is transforming the global economy and our pre-occupation as the enterprise unit of Vodafone Ghana, is to help businesses succeed in this digital world."

"With our expertise in connectivity and emerging technologies, we continue to enable SMEs progress and thrive during this pandemic. SMEs are the bedrock of every nation and deserve the best of innovative solutions to grow and connect better with their customers. We believe that empowering them will improve their productivity and agility, which will ultimately contribute to Ghana's economic development," she said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.