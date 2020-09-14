Ghana: Work to Attract Best Talents to Develop Ghana - Senior Minister Urges 'Beyond the Return' Committee

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has called on the steering committee of the "Beyond the return" agenda to put in place programmes geared towards attracting the "best pool of talents" from people of African descent in the diaspora.

According to him, the agenda should not only seek to attract tourists into the country, but rather encourage them to contribute their skills, knowledge and wealth to the development of Africa especially Ghana.

Beyond the Return is follow-up to last year's successful "Year of Return' campaign to grow Ghana's tourism industry and solidify its diaspora engagement.

The Senior Minister made the call on Wednesday in Accra at a ceremony to unveil the seven pillars of 'Beyond the Return' agenda which sought to consolidate the bond between Africa and the diaspora.

The seven pillars of the agenda include experience Ghana, promote Pan African heritage and innovation, invest in Ghana, diaspora pathway to Ghana, give back Ghana, celebrate Ghana and brand Ghana.

The agenda, he said, should consciously address the push and pull factors that had been contributed to brain drain on the African continent.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said the pillars sought to harness the expertise of Africans across the globe to transform the continent and provide a business environment for direct investments into African economies.

"It is necessary to make Ghana the place for investment, progress and prosperity, and not a place from where the youth flee in the hope of accessing the greener pastures, or for a better life in Europe or the Americas," he added.

He also mentioned that a 10-year plan to build on the momentum of the Year of Return under the theme "A Decade of Renaissance-2020-2030" had been rolled out to encourage investment to help improve the heritage infrastructure of the country.

The Senior Minister said, the project sought to consolidate the gains of the 'Year of Return,' grow tourism, showcase its investment potentials and solidify its diaspora engagement programmes to promote the African renaissance under the seven pillars over the next decade.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said the 'Beyond the Return' initiative was to allow for cross fertilisation of ideas and documentation of strategies to make Ghana more attractive as the destination for tourism, trade and investment.

"It is in synergy with the 'Year of Return' therefore that we have initiated 'Beyond the Return' spanning a 10-year period, from 2020 to 2030 to consolidate the gains made in 2019," she stated.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi said the 10- year plan under the theme "A decade of renaissance" was to create a mutually beneficial corporation with the African diaspora community.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.