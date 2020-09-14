Ghana: International Literacy Day Commemorated in Accra

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Gloria N. Mintah and Benjamin Arcton-Tette

The Non- Formal Education Division (NFED) of the Ministry of Education (GES) on Tuesday, sensitised residents of Korle-Gonno, Korle Bu and Chorkor on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in commemoration of the International Literacy Day.

It was a partnership between NFED and the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, the Country Director of UNESCO said everyone deserved the right to be able to read and write.

According to him, the ability to read and write was central to the development of the individual and progress of the society.

The UNESCO boss reminded the residents who are mostly adults about the negative impact of illiteracy on the individual and the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Diallo lamented the situation where about 617 million children currently in school had not mastered basic literacy and numeracy skills, noting that a lot more needed to be done to ensure the children acquire these basic skills.

More importantly, he observed that about 773 million children from poor homes should be enrolled in school.

The Deputy Director in-charge of field operation at NFED, Mr George Bentil, commended the present and past governments for supporting the cause of educating the less privileged.

He singled out the current government for praise and said more than three million learners had completed basic literacy and numeracy education.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Audrey Azoulay underscored the need to equip the less privileged with technical and vocational skills to enable them to contribute to the development of the society.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.