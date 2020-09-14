Ghana: Differences Between MCE, Executives Settled

A Patron of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Malik Afeghera, has settled the long-standing differences between the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bolgatanga East, Reverend Abugre Abole and the party's Constituency Executives.

He also brought the DCE and the constituency executives to unite with the new Paramount Chief of the Zuarungu Traditional Area, Naba Biliya Afeghera III, and also pledged to ensure the Bolgatanga East District Assembly elect a Presiding Member which it has been battling with, since January this year.

It would be recalled that early this year, the NPP Constituency Chairman, David Amoah and some constituency executives of the party accused Rev. Abole of not involving them in implementation of the Assembly's projects and policies.

According to Mr Amoah at that time, per the party's constitution, before one could get to polling stations to undertake any activity, the party's hierarchy must be informed but Rev. Abole refuted the allegation and stated that it was never true he does not involve them in execution of projects.

The Zuarungu Traditional Council equally expressed similar sentiments of the DCE not involving it describing his action as disrespectful to the skin.

Addressing the aggrieved parties in the Bolgatanga East Constituency, Mr Afeghera stressed that now that the area had gotten a substantive Paramount Chief there was the urgent need for cohesion, unity and peace to help bring about accelerated growth and development of the area.

"I appeal to all aggrieved parties to put growth and development of the area ahead of your individual differences and forge ahead towards its acceleration by supporting and assisting government's policies, programmes and social interventions and bury our differences to avoid stalling them.

"Take note that the party cannot make any significant impact in the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections if they failed to work with Rev. Abole who has been elected as our parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga East constituency since NPP is greater than our individual differences and as party executives we must all work hard to support and assist him and President Nana Akufo-Addo to win the 2020 general election," Mr Afeghera warned.

All aggrieved parties who smoked the peace pipe commended Mr Afeghera for the role he played and assured him of hard work to ensure the party wins massively in the constituency in the upcoming elections.