Ghana: Fire Destroys 12 Vehicles At Welding Shop in Ashanti Region

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope, Kumasi

A blazing fire swept through a welding shop at Agric Kokode, near Kumasi, burning 12 vehicles, on the evening of Wednesday.

The incident was said to have been triggered off after a fire from a nearby mechanic shop extended to the shop where the cars were being worked on.

Among the vehicles destroyed by the fire were, Range Rover, Toyota Tundra, two Jeeps and three Toyota Highlanders.

According to the owner of the shop, Seidu Abdulai, the fire could have been stopped, if personnel of the Ghana Fire Service at Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Komfo Anokye had responded on time.

Estimating the cost of damage, the cars including his working equipment, to about GH₵1 million, he called on the government to come to his aid in order to rebuild the shop.

The Assemblyman for the area, Wilson Sackey, urged the workers to desist from burning refuse which they have dumped close to the shop, where the fire started from.

He said he had, on many occasions, asked the workers to stop dumping refuse and burning them to avoid any disaster, but they would not heed to.

He was convinced the fire might have spread from the refuse dump.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.