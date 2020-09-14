Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Donates to Bankers Conference 2020

14 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Friday donated K1.5 million to the Institute of Bankers in Malawi (IOB) towards this year's Bankers Conference scheduled for early next month.

Making the donation, NBM plc Head of Cards &eBanking William Kaunda said the theme of the conference 'Surviving the VUCA world: The age of Business Mavericks' used in context of the current situation, the world has become more Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) due to the impact of Covid-19 and other political shenanigans.

"As a Bank, we acknowledge the fact that organisations ought to continue pushing for survival despite the uncertainty and volatility brought on by Covid-19. It is pertinent to approach this challenge as an opportunity for growth and take innovative, unchartered, and unusual routes in order to achieve this growth," said Kaunda.

Kaunda hailed IOB for its crucial role of developing skills within the banking and financial services sector in the country.

"We are confident that the knowledge to be shared at this year's conference will be very critical to players in Malawi's diverse industries not only banking and financial services sector. Because of this confidence in IOB, NBM plc has also sponsored its staff from different divisions to attend this conference and it is our legitimate expectation that they will come back and implement the best practices learnt. This, of course, is in addition to the actual conference sponsorship," said Kaunda.

IOB Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula thanked NBM plc for the donation saying it will go a long way in organizing this year's conference.

"Business models are to be changed in order for organisations to survive. It is no longer business as usual, it is the survival of the fittest. Yet we realize that even in such tough times, organisations can come together and discuss the current trends and be able to share ways of doing business and sail through the troubled waters."

"These are extraordinary times and to find a partner like National Bank of Malawi is awesome. Thank you so much for your support. Your action does not mean that you are not affected but that you care. May you continue in the spirit you have been," said Nkungula.

The Bankers Conference 2020 will be held in Blantyre from 8 to 9th October 2020 and will be hybrid as it will be held both online through Microsoft Teams and physical.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.