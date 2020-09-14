Tanzania: Kamwelwe - Throw Weight Behind JPM

12 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mlele

KATAVI CCM parliamentary candidate Engineer Issac Kamwelwe, who has sailed unopposed, has thrown his weight into campaigning for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli.

Launching election campaigns at Inyonga Primary School grounds in Katavi over the weekend, Engineer Kamwelwe urged the electorate to vote for Dr Magufuli to enable him accomplish his development agenda.

Eng Kamwelwe, who is the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, pledged to campaign for Dr Magufuli from ward to ward in his constituency.

Eng Kamwelwe contested for parliamentary seat for Katavi Constituency for the first time in 2015 and emerged victorious.

The constituency was previously known as Mlele constituency with former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda as its former MP.

"In the first term of his presidency, President Magufuli initiated a number of development projects that he must accomplish. Vote for him so that he does so," Engineer Kamwelwe said.

"Although I was elected unopposed, I will campaign for Dr Magufuli by asking voters to vote for him and give him a chance to complete the projects he started," he said.

He further reminded the audience that during the 2015 general election, Katavi Region held the third slot in terms of registering the highest number of votes for President Magufuli.

He also asked them to elect the ruling party's candidates for councillorship so that they can easily help the fifth phase administration in overseeing the implementation of the party's manifesto.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.