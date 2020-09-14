Tanzania: Kamwelwe - Throw Weight Behind JPM

KATAVI CCM parliamentary candidate Engineer Issac Kamwelwe, who has sailed unopposed, has thrown his weight into campaigning for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli.

Launching election campaigns at Inyonga Primary School grounds in Katavi over the weekend, Engineer Kamwelwe urged the electorate to vote for Dr Magufuli to enable him accomplish his development agenda.

Eng Kamwelwe, who is the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, pledged to campaign for Dr Magufuli from ward to ward in his constituency.

Eng Kamwelwe contested for parliamentary seat for Katavi Constituency for the first time in 2015 and emerged victorious.

The constituency was previously known as Mlele constituency with former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda as its former MP.

"In the first term of his presidency, President Magufuli initiated a number of development projects that he must accomplish. Vote for him so that he does so," Engineer Kamwelwe said.

"Although I was elected unopposed, I will campaign for Dr Magufuli by asking voters to vote for him and give him a chance to complete the projects he started," he said.

He further reminded the audience that during the 2015 general election, Katavi Region held the third slot in terms of registering the highest number of votes for President Magufuli.

He also asked them to elect the ruling party's candidates for councillorship so that they can easily help the fifth phase administration in overseeing the implementation of the party's manifesto.