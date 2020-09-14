Tanzania: Special Groups Charge Parties Neglecting Them

AS the general election campaigns gain momentum across the country, the community of people with disabilities is reminding candidates for their inclusivity in the party policies, plans, programmes and pledges.

The Secretary General of the Tanzania League of the Blind, Mr Emmanuel Simon, has expressed dismay on the issue, saying most of the political parties' campaigns and manifestos have not touched the special group, impeding them to make informed decisions.

Mr Simon told the 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview that only Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) sought their views when compiling their manifesto.

"Several days have passed since campaigns kicked off in the country but we, blind people, have not received special braille copies of the parties' manifesto. "It's actually difficult for the special group to participate in the campaigns since the medium being used to mobilize people is not friendly for blind people for instance," said Mr Simon.

He called upon political parties and individual candidates in the remaining time to come up with strategies to ensure these special groups are reached.

This, he said, would give them room to make wise decisions come voting day on October 28, this year.

Plus, he urged the candidates to lay open plans which have been set by their parties for the special groups, cautioning them not to underestimate the group, since their votes also count.

A board member of the Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organizations (SHIVYAWATA), Mr Mohammed Chanzi, saluted the efforts being made by CCM in giving the special group a platform to submit their views.

Mr Chanzi acknowledged the initiative taken by the CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli , who, in his campaign pledges to bring development to all the groups, has emphasized much on marginalized citizens.

"On several occasions in his campaigns, President Magufuli has been pointing out that issues related to development do not have political, religious or tribal affiliations...this should be emulated by other candidates," noted Mr Chanzi.

He revealed that under the administration of President Magufuli, people with disabilities have been benefitting from the 10 per cent loan scheme granted in the councils.

According to him, the initiative has enabled the special group to engage in different income generating activities and in turn boost the development of the country.